New Delhi: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna issued an apology after a video of one of his bodyguards pushing a differently abled fan started doing rounds on social media, saying the incident shouldn’t have happened.

“This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!” Nagarjuna wrote as he shared the video on his X account.

Just when the fan, apparently a cafe staff, tried to come close to Nagarjuna, his bodyguard pushed him away, making him stumble and almost fall. The bodyguard, however, helped him up.

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

In the video originally shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on X captioned “Where has humanity gone? #nagarjuna”, the actor could be seen walking out of an airport accompanied by his security detail and his “Kubera” co-star Dhanush.

Nagarjuna apologizes after video of his security pushing especially abled fan surfaces online. #nagarjuna pic.twitter.com/tLkAwIsV6E — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) June 24, 2024