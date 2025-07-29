Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Turns Tourist Magnet as 15 Gates Open After 18 Years!

Hyderabad: The famous Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, located between the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has once again made headlines, where the gates of the dam have been opened due to incessant rains and a large amount of water coming from upstream reservoirs. This is the first time that the crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar project have been opened in July after 18 years.

On Tuesday morning, on the instructions of the Irrigation Minister, 15 of the 26 crest gates of the dam were raised by five metres to reduce the risk of flooding in the downstream areas. Currently, the dam is receiving 2,01,743 cusecs of water while the discharge has been restricted to 41,497 cusecs.

The current water level in the dam has reached 586.80 feet, which is only 3.2 feet less than the full reservoir level of 590 feet. The current water storage has reached 304.4680 TMC while the full capacity is 312.04 TMC, which is a historical record in the month of July.

In this context, 78,060 cusecs of water were released today by opening 14 gates by 5 feet. The inflow volume was 2,28,900 cusecs while the outflow was 1,18,790 cusecs.

The water in the dam is now not only being supplied to the left and right canals of Nagarjuna Sagar but also irrigates lakhs of acres of agricultural land. This situation is good news for the farmers as it is becoming possible to supply water to crops in both the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Along with this, the hydroelectric power station of the dam is also generating electricity at full capacity and is supplying 815.6 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Drone videos of the beautiful Nagarjuna Sagar Dam have gone viral on social media, making the place a popular tourist destination. The natural beauty, filling gates and flowing water have become the center of attention of the people.

The public has been advised to be careful not to go near the water flow and beware of floodwaters. The district administration has tightened safety measures.