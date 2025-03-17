Nagpur Police Chief Appeals for Calm Amid Tensions Over Aurangzeb’s Tomb

Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal has urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid believing in rumours following violent clashes in the city over the destruction of Aurangzeb’s grave. He assured that the police are actively handling the situation and urged people to stay indoors unless necessary.

Police Crackdown After Clashes

The unrest reportedly began after a photo was burned, triggering tensions between two groups. Initially, the situation was brought under control, but later in the evening, fresh violence erupted.

Singal confirmed that cases have been registered, and investigations are underway. He also stated that stone-pelting incidents were reported, and the police have taken individuals involved into custody.

Heavy Security Deployment in Nagpur

To restore normalcy, the administration has deployed State Reserve Police (SRP) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, along with senior police officers. Additional forces have been stationed in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation.

Bajrang Dal and VHP Protests Add to Tensions

Earlier in the day, activists from Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest at Shivaji Chowk, demanding the demolition of Aurangzeb’s grave. During the agitation, protesters burned an effigy of Aurangzeb and tore posters, leading to further unrest in Mahal area.

Stone Pelting, Arson, and Attacks on Police

In the evening, fresh violent clashes erupted between two groups, with heavy stone-pelting and arson reported. Police and fire brigade personnel were attacked, and some officers were injured.

Eyewitnesses also reported that knives were thrown at the police, while several vehicles were set on fire. To control the mob, police resorted to tear gas shelling.

Opposition Slams Government Over Violence

Leader of Opposition in the State Council Ambadas Danve held the state government responsible for the unrest, alleging that communal tensions were deliberately escalated.

NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar also criticized the government, stating that the clashes were a result of provocative statements by government ministers. He demanded the removal of those responsible for creating religious hatred.

Call for Peace Amid Political Accusations

Pawar also urged people to avoid falling into communal traps, stating that the real issues affecting farmers, workers, and youth were being overshadowed by religious conflicts.

He appealed to Maharashtra’s citizens to maintain peace, warning that the victims of communal violence are always the common people while those inciting it remain hidden.

With additional security measures in place, authorities are working to restore peace in Nagpur and prevent further violence.

— With Agency Inputs