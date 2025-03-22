Nagpur Violence: 40-Year-Old Irfan Ansari Dies After 5 Days in ICU, Family Seeks Justice

Nagpur: A 40-year-old man who was severely injured during the March 17 violence in Nagpur has died while undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College & Hospital (IGGMCH), officials confirmed on Saturday.

Admitted with Grievous Injuries

The victim, identified as Irfan Ansari, was admitted to the hospital with serious head injuries and a fractured leg. He passed away at 1:20 PM on Saturday, according to a hospital official.

Victim Was on His Way to Catch a Train

A welder by profession, Ansari had left his home around 11 PM on March 17 to catch a train to Itarsi from Nagpur Railway Station — one of the key areas affected by the unrest. His family later received a call from the hospital stating he had been admitted following an accident.

Violence Triggered by Rumours of Chadar Burning

Nagpur witnessed large-scale violence, including stone pelting and arson, on March 17. The unrest was reportedly sparked by rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-led protests. These protests were demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Family Still Unaware of What Happened

Ansari’s brother, Imran, earlier told PTI that Irfan had sustained severe head wounds and was on oxygen support in the ICU. The family still remains uncertain about what exactly happened to Irfan during his journey to the station.