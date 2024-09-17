Nalgonda Villagers Catch Thief, Serve Him Pulihora Before Police Arrival

Nalgonda: In a strange turn of events, a group of youths in Ellareddygudem village, under the Narketpally mandal of Nalgonda district, apprehended a thief named Pogala Ganesh, who had been involved in multiple house burglaries.

After catching him, the youths decided to perform a bit of “vigilante justice” by physically disciplining him.

However, in an unusual gesture, while in the midst of the beating, the thief complained of hunger.

The compassionate youths then paused and fed him pulihora (a traditional tamarind rice dish) to satisfy his hunger.

After the meal, they resumed their actions and later handed the thief over to the police.

This peculiar incident drew attention in the local area, where the villagers praised the youths for showing a mix of sternness and kindness before ensuring the thief faced legal consequences.

The police are currently investigating further into the burglaries linked to the suspect.