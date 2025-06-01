Namrata Shirodkar Cheers Thailand’s Opal Suchata on Miss World 2025 Victory

Mumbai: Former Femina Miss India 1993, Namrata Shirodkar, cheered for Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the newly crowned Miss World 2025, during a glittering finale held in Hyderabad. The star-studded event witnessed several notable celebrities, with Namrata sharing her excitement over the graceful celebration of global beauty and talent.

Namrata Shirodkar Hails Miss World Contestants and Meets Julia Morley

Namrata, who is also a former Miss Universe semi-finalist and wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, took to social media to share her experience from the event. She posted pictures with Julia Morley, the Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, as well as with Sonu Sood and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

“So much beauty, elegance, and heart on one stage. Congratulations to all the amazing contestants. You were all incredible,” Namrata wrote.

She added, “What a magical evening! It was so lovely meeting the wonderful #JuliaMorley. Biggest cheers for @suchaaata — Miss Thailand — Miss World 2025!”

Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri made history by winning Thailand’s first Miss World crown. The finale, held on Saturday in Hyderabad, Telangana, saw her outshine Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu, who finished as the runner-up.

Opal wore a stunning white gown adorned with opal-like floral motifs symbolizing healing and strength, making a lasting impression on both the judges and audience. She was crowned by reigning Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic.

India’s Nandini Gupta Misses Out on Top 8

Despite high expectations, India’s Nandini Gupta did not make it to the Top 8 finalists, continuing the country’s recent drought in the international beauty pageant.

In Miss World 2024, India’s Sini Shetty also exited at the Top 8 stage. During the Q&A round, she spoke about how social media empowers women and drives global progress, but her answer didn’t secure her a spot in the final 4.