Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya’s lawyer releases official statement on Tanushree Dutta case

Mumbai: The lawyer representing actor Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Padma Shkatkar, has released an official statement regarding the sexual harassment case filed by former actress Tanushree Dutta. According to Shkatkar, the court has dismissed the case because it was barred by the Limitation Act due to the delay in registering the FIR.

The statement, titled “Finally Justice Served to Actor Nana Patekar, Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Sami Siddiqui (Producer), and Rakesh Sarang (Director),” claims that Dutta’s allegations were false and targeted the lawyer’s clients.

Allegations Found to Be False, Says Lawyer

Shkatkar’s statement outlines that the FIR (No. 448/2018), which was filed on October 10, 2018, by Tanushree Dutta at the Oshiwara police station, referred to an alleged incident that occurred on March 23, 2008. The lawyer claims that the allegations were false from the beginning and that Dutta aggravated the matter after a sting operation involving producer Sami Siddiqui conducted on October 5, 2018. The lawyer added that the court had correctly concluded Siddiqui’s innocence.

Court Dismisses Case Due to Delay in Filing FIR

According to Shkatkar, the investigation by Oshiwara police was thorough, and the police officers filed a ‘B summary report’ with the Andheri Magistrate Court. The court, however, did not take cognizance of the case due to the delay in filing the FIR, which was outside the time limit specified by the Limitation Act. The lawyer further noted that Dutta failed to make an application for condonation of delay and was unable to prove the case’s maintainability, leading to the dismissal of her claims.

No Sufficient Evidence, Says Lawyer

Shkatkar also stated that there was no sufficient evidence to support Dutta’s allegations, even though over 100 people were reportedly present on the set during the incident in question. The lawyer further criticized the timing of Dutta’s claims, suggesting that they were made with the intention of tarnishing the reputation of her clients, who have a large fan following due to their hard work and dedication in the industry.

Lawyer Expresses Gratitude for Legal Victory

The lawyer’s statement also expressed concern about how some individuals misuse the legal system to target respected names in the entertainment industry, calling such actions unethical. Shkatkar stated that Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya have endured significant stress and trauma over the past seven years.

“Today, the Hon’ble Magistrate Court, Andheri, has dismissed the complainant’s case, which is a beacon of light for men who have been wrongly targeted by such allegations,” Shkatkar said. “We had faith in the law, and we are delighted with the outcome of this case.”