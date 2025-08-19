Maharashtra

Maharashtra Nanded Floods Claim Three Lives Amid Torrential Rains

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 August 2025 - 15:21
Nanded: The bodies of three women from Hasnal village were recovered from floodwaters in Nanded district, with local sources saying they perished in relentless rains battering the region.

Local reports said today that the victims were swept away by surging waters triggered by torrential rains. These reports confirmed the catastrophic overflow of the Lendi river in Mukhed taluka, submerging agricultural fields and causing extensive crop damage. The deluge also inflicted heavy livestock losses, compounding devastation across rural communities.

In a poignant development, village women assisted in retrieving the bodies from swollen waters near Hasnal. Authorities continue assessing the full scale of destruction while rescue teams remain on high alert amid ongoing rainfall.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
