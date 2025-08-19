Maharashtra Nanded Floods Claim Three Lives Amid Torrential Rains

Nanded: The bodies of three women from Hasnal village were recovered from floodwaters in Nanded district, with local sources saying they perished in relentless rains battering the region.

Local reports said today that the victims were swept away by surging waters triggered by torrential rains. These reports confirmed the catastrophic overflow of the Lendi river in Mukhed taluka, submerging agricultural fields and causing extensive crop damage. The deluge also inflicted heavy livestock losses, compounding devastation across rural communities.

In a poignant development, village women assisted in retrieving the bodies from swollen waters near Hasnal. Authorities continue assessing the full scale of destruction while rescue teams remain on high alert amid ongoing rainfall.