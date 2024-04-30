Narendra Modi remotely controlling Jagan Mohan Reddy: Sharmila

Ravulapalem (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila on Tuesday alleged that YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is playing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is akin to being operated through a remote control.

The APCC chief made this assertion against Jagan, her elder brother, at Ravulapalem in Konaseema district as part of her electioneering tour across the state.

“For the past five years, Jagan (Mohan Reddy) has become a remote control in the hands of Narendra Modi. He is doing whichever job Modi presses on that remote control,” said Sharmila, addressing a press conference.

When riots happened in Manipur, Modi muted the remote control to make Jagan Mohan Reddy go silent, she said.

She made these remarks to rebut Jagan’s recent claims that the Congress has become a remote control in the hands of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Sharmila, who is contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency highlighted that she is fighting the election only because the YSRCP chief has fielded her cousin Y S Avinash Reddy from the same constituency.

The APCC president clarified that she would not have contested had somebody else been given the ticket as the Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate.

Further, she claimed that Congress did not include the name of her father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the various corruption cases and alleged that it was Jagan Mohan Reddy who got it added.

“This was an evil deed done by Jagan to escape (corruption) cases. He is the reason for this plot,” she alleged, and called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to “think about it”.

Further, she alleged that Jagan is allocating all the ports in the state to the Adani group.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.