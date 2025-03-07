Hyderabad: NASR Boys School Adopts White Tiger ‘Utsav’ at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: In a commendable initiative towards wildlife conservation, NASR Boys School, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, has adopted a White Tiger named “Utsav” at Nehru Zoological Park for a period of one year.

School Donates Rs. 3 Lakh for Adoption

The adoption ceremony was attended by Sri Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, CEO and Principal of NASR Boys School, along with Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed, Principal of NASR Girls School, and Mir Jamaluddin Ahmed, Director of NASR Education Society. They handed over a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh to Smt. J. Vasantha, IFS, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, in the presence of Dr. Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Director, Zoo Parks Telangana.

Students Visit Their Adopted Tiger

After the adoption formalities, the students had the opportunity to visit Utsav, the 2-year-old male White Tiger, in his enclosure. The event aimed to raise awareness about animal conservation and foster a connection between students and wildlife.

Curator Appreciates NASR’s Commitment to Wildlife Conservation

Addressing the gathering, Smt. J. Vasantha expressed gratitude to NASR Boys School for their continued commitment to wildlife conservation. She highlighted the importance of such initiatives in ensuring the welfare of animals and promoting environmental awareness among students.

NASR’s Longstanding Support for Zoo Adoption

Speaking at the event, Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed emphasized NASR Boys School’s dedication to wildlife conservation, mentioning that the school has been adopting tigers at Nehru Zoo since 2004. He expressed happiness in continuing this tradition and thanked the zoo authorities for the opportunity to contribute to animal welfare.

A Step Towards Conservation

The adoption of Utsav reflects a strong commitment towards wildlife protection and encourages others to participate in similar conservation efforts. Nehru Zoological Park officials have welcomed such initiatives, encouraging individuals and institutions to contribute to the upkeep and welfare of zoo animals.