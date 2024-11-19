National award winner Keerthy Suresh to tie knot with friend Antony Thattil

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular South India actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with her long-time friend Antony Thattil, a Kochi-based businessman.

G. Suresh Kumar, the father of Keerthy, told IANS that the two have been friends since Class 12. “The wedding will take place in Goa in December. The exact date is yet to be decided as she is presently finishing her debut film in Hindi (Baby John),” said Kumar.

Kumar is a hugely popular Malayalam film producer and of late he has started to act as well. He was literally responsible for launching the careers of Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan starting in the eighties and has produced over 30 films.

“Antony is an engineer by profession and after working in Qatar he returned to Kochi briefly and is now engaged in wholesale business in Venetian Blinds,” added Kumar.

He added that the wedding in Goa is going to be a very close affair and will see very few people. “We are deciding whether to have a reception and if it happens, it is likely to be in Thiruvananthapuram,” said Kumar.

Keerthy (32) began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. Her first lead role was in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali-directed by Priyadarshan.

In 2018, she won the National Award for acting in the Telugu film Mahanati. Her younger sister Revathy Suresh is now an assistant to Priyadarshan.