National Defense: Telangana Legislators to Donate One Month’s Salary to National Defence Fund, Announces CM”

Hyderabad: In a gesture of solidarity with the armed forces, Congress legislators in Telangana have decided to donate their one-month salary to the National Defence Fund amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Proposes Support for Indian Army

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy initiated the proposal, urging all Congress MLAs and MLCs to contribute to support the Indian Army, which is engaged in defending the nation along the border regions.

Deputy CM to Announce Final Decision After Discussion

Revanth Reddy consulted Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is expected to formally announce the initiative after discussions with party legislators. The CM also appealed to members of other political parties to join the effort and donate a month’s salary.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Pays Tribute to Martyr

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, expressed condolences over the death of Army soldier Murali Nayak, who was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the nation would always remember Nayak’s supreme sacrifice.

Soldier Murali Nayak Hailed as a Hero by Political Leaders

Nayak, hailing from Kallithanda in Sri Sathya Sai district, was commemorated by several political leaders. Pawan Kalyan stated that the state government would offer all possible support to the bereaved family of the martyred jawan.

Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kishan Reddy Express Grief

YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy also paid tributes to Murali Nayak, acknowledging his valor and dedication to protecting India’s sovereignty. Both leaders conveyed condolences to the soldier’s family.