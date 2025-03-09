National Lok Adalat in Telangana Successfully Resolves Over 14 Lakh Cases

Hyderabad: In a significant legal event, the National Lok Adalat was conducted across Telangana on March 8, 2025, under the directives of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The event marked a substantial effort to efficiently resolve pending court cases and pre-litigation disputes.

A Landmark Event for Justice in Telangana

The National Lok Adalat was organized to facilitate quick and amicable settlements for a wide range of legal issues, including consumer disputes, civil matters, and other pre-litigation cases.

Under the esteemed leadership of Hon’ble Sri Justice Sujoy Paul, the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court for Telangana and the Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), and Hon’ble Sri Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee, the event was executed successfully.

The event witnessed active participation from Principal District Judges, Chairpersons of District Legal Services Authorities, High Court Judges, and other legal stakeholders. The collaborative efforts of these legal entities ensured that cases were settled in an expedited manner, benefiting thousands of individuals across the state.

Inauguration and Leadership

The inaugural session of the National Lok Adalat took place at Warangal and Hanamkonda in Telangana. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including:

Hon’ble Sri Justice Sujoy Paul , Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

, Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hon’ble Smt. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya , Judge, High Court for Telangana

, Judge, High Court for Telangana Hon’ble Sri Justice K. Lakshman, Judge, High Court for Telangana

Their presence underscored the importance of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like Lok Adalats in reducing the backlog of cases and providing swift justice.

Record-Breaking Case Settlements

The National Lok Adalat conducted on March 8, 2025, saw the resolution of an impressive 14,18,637 cases across Telangana. This included:

7,03,847 pre-litigation cases

7,14,790 pending court cases

This massive number of resolved cases highlights the efficiency of the Lok Adalat system in delivering justice outside conventional court proceedings, reducing the burden on the judiciary.

Financial Compensation & Relief

In addition to resolving disputes, the National Lok Adalat ensured financial relief to affected parties. A total of ₹911 crores was awarded as compensation to beneficiaries in settled cases, offering immediate relief to litigants and promoting amicable settlements.

Why Lok Adalats Are Important for India’s Judicial System

Lok Adalats play a crucial role in India’s justice delivery system by:

Providing an alternative dispute resolution mechanism

Reducing the backlog of cases in courts

Offering cost-effective and speedy justice

Encouraging mutual settlements without lengthy litigation processes

With the success of the National Lok Adalat in Telangana, legal experts and stakeholders hope for continued efforts in strengthening the alternative dispute resolution system, ensuring that justice is accessible and efficient.