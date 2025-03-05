National Lok Adalat to Be Held on March 8 Across Telangana

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat is set to be conducted on March 8, 2025, across Telangana, following the directions of the National Legal Services Authority. The event will take place at all judicial levels, from the High Court to the Taluk level, for the settlement of various civil and compoundable criminal cases, including both pre-litigation and pending litigation matters.

Under the guidance of the Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, along with the Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, the Lok Adalat will be held in all courts across the state.

The Lok Adalat provides free services without any additional costs or fees. If a pending case is settled through Lok Adalat, any court fees previously paid will be refunded, and no further appeals can be made against the award granted by the Lok Adalat.

Public Urged to Utilize Lok Adalat Services

Authorities have urged the general public to take advantage of the Lok Adalat mechanism for a speedy and hassle-free resolution of disputes. The event will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes.

People interested in settling their disputes can approach the Chairman or Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority at Nyaya Seva Sadan, located in the District Court Complex of their respective districts. Additionally, individuals can visit the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or court to resolve their disputes through the National Lok Adalat on March 8, 2025.