Hyderabad: National Tribal Canoe Sprint Championship Kicks Off at Hussain Sagar, Telangana Shine

Hyderabad: The National Tribal Canoe Sprint Championship began today at Hyderabad’s scenic Hussain Sagar Lake, marking a significant moment as Telangana athletes are representing the state for the first time in this prestigious national event.

Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ganesh Nagarajan, inaugurated the championship by flagging off the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said that sportspersons from ten states across India are participating in this competition. The event aims to promote young tribal talent and encourage their participation in national-level water sports.

Nagarajan noted that students trained in Tribal Educational Institutions under the categories of Under-16 and Above-16 Boys and Girls are competing in various races. He added that medal winners will receive specialized coaching to prepare them for international competitions, ensuring that India’s tribal athletes gain recognition on the global stage.

Ramakrishna, coach at the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), expressed pride in Hyderabad hosting the championship, crediting the Telangana government’s continuous efforts to promote sports. He said that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to uplifting tribal youth, especially those from remote forest regions, by identifying and nurturing their athletic potential.

The three-day event is already witnessing impressive performances from Telangana’s athletes, who are showing great promise and winning medals in their respective categories.