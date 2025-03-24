All India Muslim Personal Law Board Launches Nationwide Protests Against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has declared a nationwide campaign against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, calling it “discriminatory and harmful” to minority rights. The decision follows a massive protest in Delhi on March 17, where thousands rallied to reject the bill.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Launches Nationwide Movement Against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

Key Highlights of the Nationwide Movement

Phase 1 Protests: Major sit-ins planned in Patna (March 26) and Vijayawada (March 29).

Major sit-ins planned in Patna (March 26) and Vijayawada (March 29). Participants: Opposition leaders, Dalit-Adivasi-OBC groups, civil society activists, and religious organizations.

Opposition leaders, Dalit-Adivasi-OBC groups, civil society activists, and religious organizations. Goal: Pressure BJP allies to withdraw support for the bill or face public backlash.

Why the Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Opposition

The AIMPLB, alongside 31 member organizations in its Action Committee, argues the bill undermines the autonomy of Waqf properties—charitable endowments managed by Muslim communities for centuries. Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, AIMPLB spokesperson, stated, “This bill is an attack on constitutional rights and religious freedoms. We will fight it through every democratic means.”

Key Concerns:

Centralized control over Waqf assets.

Alleged dilution of minority safeguards.

Risk of misuse for political gains.

Nationwide Protests: Phase 1 Details

The AIMPLB’s strategy includes:

1. Large-Scale Demonstrations

Patna: Protest outside Bihar Assembly on March 26.

Protest outside Bihar Assembly on March 26. Vijayawada: Rally near Andhra Pradesh Assembly on March 29.

2. Political Outreach

Opposition parties like RJD, JD-U, Congress, and TDP invited to join.

Direct appeal to BJP allies: “Withdraw support or lose public trust.”

3. Grassroots Mobilization

Human chains, social media campaigns (#StopWaqfBill), and district-level protests.

Memorandums to be submitted to the President via District Magistrates.

AIMPLB’s Nationwide Roadmap

The board has outlined a multi-phase agitation plan:

State Capital Protests: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore next in line. Media Campaigns: Leveraging print, TV, and social platforms to amplify dissent. Legal Challenges: Exploring constitutional remedies to block the bill.

“This isn’t just a Muslim issue—it’s about justice for all marginalized communities,” emphasized Dr. Ilyas.

Political Reactions

While opposition parties like the Congress and Left Front have pledged solidarity, BJP leaders dismiss the protests as “politically motivated.” However, AIMPLB’s alliance with Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC groups signals broader resistance.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 debate is set to intensify as AIMPLB’s nationwide protests gain momentum. With major demonstrations planned and legal battles ahead, the government faces mounting pressure to reconsider the legislation.

Dr. Ilyas’ Final Note: “We won’t stop until this harmful bill is scrapped. Democracy demands nothing less.”

