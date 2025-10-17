Hyderabad

Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav Files Nomination for Jubilee Hills By-Election

Naveen Yadav, the Congress party's candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election, submitted his nomination papers at the Sheikhpet MRO office in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mohammed Yousuf17 October 2025
The nomination event was attended by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister Vivek Venkat Swamy, GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijaya Lakshmi, Rajya Sabha Member Anil Kumar Yadav, senior Congress leader VH, along with other prominent party officials.

During his address, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged the residents of Jubilee Hills to support Naveen Yadav in the forthcoming by-election scheduled for November 11. He expressed confidence that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the entire cabinet would ensure that the Jubilee Hills constituency becomes a model of excellence in the near future.

