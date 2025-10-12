Naveen Yadav Meets Azharuddin in Banjara Hills, Discusses Congress Election Strategy

Hyderabad: Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Naveen Yadav, paid a courtesy visit to former MP and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin at his residence in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the upcoming Assembly elections and the party’s preparedness in the constituency. Naveen Yadav expressed confidence that the Congress party would emerge victorious, emphasizing that their campaign is focused on public welfare and development.

He added that opposition parties may continue to make baseless allegations, but Congress leaders are determined to respond through their work and commitment rather than words. The meeting was seen as part of the Congress party’s broader efforts to strengthen coordination among leaders ahead of the elections.