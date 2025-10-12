Hyderabad

Naveen Yadav Meets Azharuddin in Banjara Hills, Discusses Congress Election Strategy

Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Naveen Yadav, paid a courtesy visit to former MP and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin at his residence in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2025 - 16:08
Naveen Yadav Meets Azharuddin in Banjara Hills, Discusses Congress Election Strategy
Naveen Yadav Meets Azharuddin in Banjara Hills, Discusses Congress Election Strategy

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Naveen Yadav, paid a courtesy visit to former MP and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin at his residence in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the upcoming Assembly elections and the party’s preparedness in the constituency. Naveen Yadav expressed confidence that the Congress party would emerge victorious, emphasizing that their campaign is focused on public welfare and development.

Also Read: KTR Slams CM Over Demolitions, Urges Voters to ‘Choose Between Car and Bulldozer’ in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

He added that opposition parties may continue to make baseless allegations, but Congress leaders are determined to respond through their work and commitment rather than words. The meeting was seen as part of the Congress party’s broader efforts to strengthen coordination among leaders ahead of the elections.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2025 - 16:08
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button