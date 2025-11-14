Naveen Yadav Promises Inclusive Growth in Jubilee Hills After Big Win

Hyderabad: Congress’ Jubilee Hills MLA-elect Naveen Yadav on Friday vowed to uphold the confidence shown in him by the people of the constituency. Addressing the media in Yusufguda, he said he is committed to securing a higher budget and accelerating development works in Jubilee Hills.

Expressing gratitude for the massive mandate, Naveen Yadav said the people had placed immense faith in him and his leadership. He praised party workers and local activists for their relentless efforts during the campaign, adding that their hard work played a crucial role in his victory.

Calling development his foremost priority, Yadav remarked that the constituency would witness significant progress in the coming days. Without naming anyone, he recalled that previous BRS governments had often resorted to vindictive politics when in power. “That is not my approach. I believe in taking everyone along and working collectively for our region,” he said. He also stated that he would take the constituency’s issues directly to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Responding to allegations that he and his family were targeted during the campaign, Yadav said voters had given a strong and clear response through the ballot. He dismissed the BRS’ claims of rigging and violence, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Meanwhile, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha criticised the ruling Congress, alleging that the bypoll result was influenced by irregularities. She claimed that the victory was the outcome of undue pressure and malpractice. Naveen Yadav countered these accusations, asserting that the election was conducted fairly and that such allegations hold no truth.