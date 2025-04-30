Navjot Singh Sidhu Transforms into a Motivational Speaker After Politics

Amritsar: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has embarked on a new journey, stepping into the role of a motivational speaker. On Wednesday, he launched his official YouTube channel, Navjot Singh Official, to share inspirational life stories, views on cricket, and motivational commentary — intentionally steering clear of politics.

“Adversity Made Me”: Sidhu Shares Personal Struggles

Speaking to the media at his residence in Amritsar, Sidhu said, “I do an ardaas (prayer) every morning. I’ve struggled a lot in life. People are shaped by adversity. This channel is where I’m devoting a significant part of my time now. My philosophy is — the whole world is my family, and spreading happiness is my religion.”

Known for his flamboyant style in the commentary box, Sidhu reflected on his multi-faceted career: “There are many sides to me — cricket, commentary, politics, motivational talks, spirituality. I’ll be sharing this rainbow of experiences on my channel.”

Focused Content: No Politics, Only Positivity

Sidhu clarified that the YouTube channel would strictly focus on lifestyle, motivation, cricket tips, and commentary. “There will be no political content,” he emphasized, despite his continued association with the Congress party.

Politics on the Backburner — For Now

When asked about his political future, Sidhu replied, “The people will decide. They are my God, and politics is for their welfare. I have never compromised on my values or integrity.”

Inspired by Guru Nanak’s Teachings

Sidhu noted that Navjot Singh Official is guided by the ideals of universal brotherhood, love, peace, and tolerance, inspired by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Controversy Over Cancer Claims

Last year, Sidhu made headlines after claiming that his wife, Navjot Kaur, overcame breast cancer by avoiding dairy and sugar, and consuming turmeric and neem. The statement drew strong criticism from oncologists, who accused Sidhu of spreading misinformation.