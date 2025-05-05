Nawazuddin Siddiqui Criticizes Bollywood: “Industry Suffering from Creative Bankruptcy”

Renowned Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, currently promoting his upcoming film Costao, made headlines for his candid remarks on the current state of the Hindi film industry. In an interview with Puja Talwar on YouTube, the Sacred Games star didn’t hold back while expressing concerns over Bollywood’s lack of originality and growing creative insecurity.

“Same Formula Used for Years”: Nawazuddin Calls Out Repetitive Content

During the conversation, Nawazuddin stated that Bollywood keeps recycling the same formulas, producing sequels and remakes instead of original stories.

“In our industry, the same thing is repeated for five years straight — then, when people get bored, they finally let it go. Insecurity has grown a lot. If one formula works, everyone just keeps using it until it’s exhausted.”

The actor slammed the obsession with sequels and franchises, calling it a symptom of what he terms “creativeruptcy” — a creative bankruptcy that mirrors financial failure.

“From Songs to Scripts, Everything is Copied”

Nawazuddin further criticized the industry for normalizing plagiarism, especially by lifting content from South Indian cinema and even classic cult films.

“How can thieves be creative? We’ve copied from the South, from here, from there. Even cult films have scenes that are copied. It has been normalized to such an extent that nobody questions it anymore.”

Bollywood’s Creative Crisis: A Growing Concern

Nawazuddin’s remarks reflect a broader frustration within the film community and audience alike. With increasing dependency on remakes and formulaic scripts, many believe that Bollywood is losing its edge against regional cinema, which is being praised for original storytelling and bold experimentation.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Costao to Release Soon

Amid this critique, Nawazuddin’s own project Costao is set to release soon. The film promises to break away from the repetitive trends and offer something fresh — something the actor has always stood for through his offbeat film choices.