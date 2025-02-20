Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reflects on 10 Years of ‘Badlapur’: Improvised Dialogue Added Depth to His Character

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and more, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed film Badlapur. The actor recently revealed how his improvisation techniques helped add depth to his character, making it even more memorable.

Improvisation Enhanced the Character of Liak

Nawaz opened up about how he approached his character Liak, a complex antagonist who undergoes subtle transformation throughout the film. In a conversation with the director Sriram Raghavan, Nawaz explored the nuances of his role, which evolved in ways that were not immediately visible to the audience.

He shared, “Playing this role wasn’t easy because he wasn’t someone who openly expressed emotions. His transformation was happening internally, in a space that wasn’t visible to the audience. And since he wasn’t intellectually evolved, he couldn’t even put those changes into words.”

Creative Freedom Led to Iconic Scenes

Nawaz’s dedication to his character paid off, with his performance as the cunning yet surprisingly endearing Liak earning widespread praise. He added, “Every time I performed a scene, Sriram Raghavan reminded me that my character was a killer by chance. However, it was crucial to also show the subtle transformation he undergoes while staying true to his core nature as a scoundrel.”

This creative freedom allowed Nawaz to improvise and create some of the film’s most memorable moments, elevating the thriller to a cult classic.

What’s Next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for his next film, I’m Not An Actor. The recently released trailer has piqued interest, showing the actor in an intense and gripping role. The film will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California this March. Additionally, sources have confirmed that Nawaz has several untitled projects in the pipeline, though the details are still under wraps. Fans eagerly await his upcoming cinematic ventures.