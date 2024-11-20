Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Religion Change and Dreamy Wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara, one of the most beloved and talented actresses in the South Indian film industry, has always kept her personal life relatively private. However, she recently shared some intimate details about her wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and the significant life changes that influenced it.

In a candid revelation, Nayanthara, who was born Diana Kurien, spoke about her decision to change her religion and how it impacted her wedding plans. The actress, who had been a Christian by birth, converted to Hinduism in 2011. She shared that she had always wanted to marry Vignesh at the iconic Tirupati Tirumala Temple, which holds a special place in Hindu culture. However, due to logistical issues, the couple had to move their wedding venue to the Sheraton Grande Chennai Resort and Spa in Mahabalipuram. Despite the venue change, Nayanthara and Vignesh were determined to keep the wedding date intact, and in just 10 days, their dream wedding was meticulously planned.

A Dream Wedding Amidst Chaos

Nayanthara’s wedding, which took place in 2022, was one of the most talked-about events in the South Indian film industry. The grand celebration was organized by Shaadi Squad, a wedding planning team known for curating high-profile weddings, including those of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. According to Tina and Saurabh of Shaadi Squad, once they were informed that the wedding could not take place at the Tirupati temple, they flew immediately to Chennai to rework the plans. Despite the last-minute changes, they kept the date unchanged, and 7,000 people worked overnight to make the event happen.

On the wedding day, 200 security personnel were hired to ensure the smooth functioning of the event, and no phones were allowed on the premises to maintain privacy and security.

Blending Two Cultures: A Fusion of Hindu and Christian Traditions

Nayanthara also opened up about her desire for a wedding that reflected both her Christian roots and her new Hindu identity. “I was born a Christian, and my mom always dreamed of me in a traditional Christian wedding gown. But, since I have become a Hindu, we decided to have a Hindu wedding,” she said. However, she wanted to add a personal touch to the ceremony. Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding was a beautiful blend of Hindu rituals with an English touch, symbolizing both cultures.

For the occasion, Nayanthara opted for a red saree, which had her and Vignesh’s names embroidered on it. She revealed that she didn’t want to go for the conventional Kanjeevaram saree, as it had been a common choice in many of her films. “I wanted something different that truly felt like my wedding,” she said.

Emotional Moments on Her Special Day

Despite being involved in every detail of her wedding preparations, Nayanthara confessed that she wasn’t fully prepared for the overwhelming emotions she would experience on her big day. “Until the wedding day, I was only checking and organizing things around the wedding. But once they put my wedding veil on me, a wave of emotion hit me so hard that I couldn’t even breathe,” she shared.

In an unexpected twist, Nayanthara had not initially planned any pre-wedding festivities. However, at the request of her family, friends, and eventually Vignesh, they had an impromptu mehendi ceremony just the night before the wedding. This spontaneous celebration turned out to be one of the most memorable moments of the entire wedding process.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding was not just a grand affair, but also a beautiful mix of cultures, love, and traditions. The actress’s openness about her spiritual journey and the deep emotional moments she experienced shows the personal significance behind her wedding day, making it all the more special for both her and her fans.