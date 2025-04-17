NCERT Renames English-Medium Textbooks with Hindi Titles in Roman Script, Sparks Language Imposition Debate

Hyderabad: In a significant departure from tradition, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has renamed several of its English-medium textbooks, including English language books, with Hindi titles written in Roman script. The move has triggered a heated debate on social media, with many accusing the Centre of imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

From ‘Honeysuckle’ to ‘Poorvi’: What’s Changing?

Among the prominent changes is the Class VI English textbook, previously titled Honeysuckle, which is now called Poorvi—a Hindi word meaning ‘eastern’ and the name of a classical raga. Similarly, Class I and II English textbooks are now called Mridang, while the Class III book is titled Santoor—both being traditional Indian musical instruments.

The renaming is not limited to language books. The Class VI Mathematics book, earlier titled Mathematics in English and Ganit in Hindi, will now be known as Ganita Prakash in both versions, marking a further shift in the naming convention.

Critics Call It “Hindi Imposition”

The decision comes amid rising opposition from southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, against the Centre’s push for a three-language policy in education. These states have long argued that such moves marginalize regional languages and culture, while promoting Hindi as a default national identity.

The renaming has sparked outrage on platforms like Reddit, where users termed it “unnecessary”, “ignorant”, and “a perfect example of Hindi imposition”. One commenter wrote, “Why can’t they stay without meddling in other languages?” while another questioned how children would relate to names that are unfamiliar to them.

Educational Impact or Cultural Agenda?

Critics also raised pedagogical concerns, arguing that titles unfamiliar to children could hinder their ability to connect with learning materials. “How would a child relate with a textbook with a name that is alien to them?” asked one user. Another said, “It’s going to backfire. There will be fewer people parroting authority, which is what they want.”

Despite these criticisms, NCERT has not issued a formal response to the backlash, nor clarified the rationale behind naming English books with Hindi-origin titles in Roman script.