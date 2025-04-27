New NCERT Textbooks Drop Mughals and Delhi Sultanate, Add Sacred Geography and Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: In a significant revamp aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, the NCERT has introduced new Class 7 textbooks dropping all references to Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate, while adding chapters on Indian dynasties, sacred geography, and government initiatives.

Focus Shifts to Ancient Indian Dynasties and Sacred Traditions

The Social Science textbook titled “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” replaces earlier references to medieval Muslim dynasties with fresh chapters on ancient Indian rulers like the Magadha, Mauryas, Shungas, and Satavahanas. A notable new chapter, “How the Land Becomes Sacred,” discusses sacred sites and pilgrimages across religions including Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. Concepts such as the twelve Jyotirlingas, Char Dham Yatra, and Shakti Pithas are highlighted as part of India’s sacred geography.

Government Initiatives and Constitution Find New Emphasis

The updated textbooks also incorporate references to contemporary government initiatives like Make in India, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, and the construction of the Atal Tunnel. A chapter on the Constitution highlights the evolution of rights, including the 2004 Supreme Court judgment allowing citizens to fly the national flag at home as an expression of freedom.

English Textbooks Witness a Shift Toward Indian Authors

The English textbook “Poorvi” now features nine out of fifteen stories, poems, and narratives authored by Indian writers such as Rabindranath Tagore, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Ruskin Bond. This marks a shift from the previous textbook “Honeycomb,” where only four out of seventeen pieces were by Indian authors.

Opposition Criticizes Changes as “Saffronisation”

The comprehensive textbook overhaul has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who allege that the changes represent an attempt at “saffronisation” of education. NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, however, defended the changes, stating earlier that teaching about riots could “make young children negative citizens.”

Uncertainty Over Dropped Content in Upcoming Editions

When contacted, NCERT officials clarified that the currently released textbooks are only the first part, and a second part is expected in the coming months. However, they did not comment on whether the previously dropped sections regarding the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate would be restored.