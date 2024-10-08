Jammu & Kashmir

NC’s Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat

National Conference (NC) leader Tanvir Sadiq won the Zadibal seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defeating the People's Conference's Abid Hussain Ansari by more than 16,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Abdul Wasi8 October 2024 - 13:52
1 minute read
NC's Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat
NC's Tanvir Sadiq wins Zadibal seat

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader Tanvir Sadiq won the Zadibal seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defeating the People’s Conference’s Abid Hussain Ansari by more than 16,000 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Sadiq, who is the chief spokesperson of his party, has secured 22,189 votes, while Ansari got 6,016 votes.

Zadibal, a Shia majority seat, is a constituency in the Downtown area of the city here.

Former Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, who polled 2,700 votes, was among eight candidates who lost their security deposits.

Tags
Abdul Wasi8 October 2024 - 13:52
1 minute read

Related Articles

Omar Abdullah wins Budgam assembly seat

Omar Abdullah wins Budgam assembly seat

8 October 2024 - 15:00
JK polls: NC-Cong alliance crosses halfway mark

JK polls: NC-Cong alliance crosses halfway mark

8 October 2024 - 13:31
JK polls: NC-Cong alliance ahead in 46 seats

JK polls: NC-Cong alliance ahead in 46 seats

8 October 2024 - 10:00
J-K: Counting of votes begins in first assembly polls in a decade amid tight security

J-K: Counting of votes begins in first assembly polls in a decade amid tight security

8 October 2024 - 09:09
Back to top button