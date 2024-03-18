North India

NDA finalises seat-sharing in Bihar; BJP to contest 17 seats, JD(U) 16

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday finalised the seat-sharing deal between its constituents including Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ramvilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
The BJP, in a ‘big brother’ role in Bihar, will contest on the highest number of seats, i.e., 17 while the other allies JD (U), LJP, HAM and RLSP will field candidates on 16, 5 and 1 seats respectively.

Announcing the NDA’s seat-sharing deal in Bihar, Vinod Tawde, BJP General Secretary, said that the BJP-led coalition was confident of sweeping the state by winning 40 out of 40 seats.

Bihar is among one of the three states, along with Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, that will see polling in all seven phases of the elections.

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the polling dates in Bihar are April 19, 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

BJP leader Bihar’s Deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary, speaking to the press, asserted that the Narendra Modi government will return to power with a thumping mandate in the 2024 elections and Bihar will give all 40 seats to the NDA alliance.

Source
IANS
