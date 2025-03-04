NDA Wins One MLC Seat in Andhra Pradesh, Leading in Another

Amaravati: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a Legislative Council (MLC) seat in Andhra Pradesh from the Krishna-Guntur graduates’ constituency, while its candidate is leading in the East-West Godavari graduates’ constituency.

On Tuesday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad was officially declared the winner in the Krishna-Guntur graduates’ constituency. Meanwhile, P. Rajashekaram, who is backed by the NDA, is currently leading in the East-West Godavari constituency.

Rajendra Prasad Secures a Massive Victory

Rajendra Prasad, a former TDP MLA, who was supported by Jana Sena and BJP, won with a huge margin of 82,320 votes over his closest rival, K. S. Lakshmana Rao of Progressive Democratic Front (PDF).

Krishna-Guntur MLC Election Results:

Winner: Rajendra Prasad (TDP, NDA-backed) – 1,45,057 votes

Rajendra Prasad (TDP, NDA-backed) – Runner-up: K. S. Lakshmana Rao (PDF) – 62,737 votes

K. S. Lakshmana Rao (PDF) – Total Votes Cast: 2,41,500 out of 3,47,116 registered voters

out of Invalid Votes: Over 25,000

A total of 25 candidates contested for this MLC seat, but the main battle was between Rajendra Prasad and Lakshmana Rao.

NDA-Backed P. Rajashekaram Leading in East-West Godavari

In the East-West Godavari graduates’ constituency, NDA-supported candidate P. Rajashekaram is ahead with a lead of 60,677 votes over his closest competitor, Veera Raghavulu of PDF.

Total Registered Voters: 3,14,984

Votes Cast: 2,18,902

Votes Counted So Far: 1.68 lakh

Invalid Votes: 14,818

Rounds of Counting Completed: Six (Two more rounds left)

A total of 35 candidates contested for this MLC seat. The final results are expected soon.

Gade Srinivasulu Naidu Wins North Coastal Andhra Teachers’ Constituency

Earlier, Gade Srinivasulu Naidu of Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) won from the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh teachers’ constituency.

North Coastal Andhra MLC Election Results:

Winner: Gade Srinivasulu Naidu (PRTU) – 12,035 votes

– Runner-up: Pakalapati Raghu Varma (APTF, NDA-backed) – 8,527 votes

Naidu has won this seat for the third time, having previously won in 2007 and 2014.

MLC Elections 2024: Key Highlights

Election Date: February 27, 2024

February 27, 2024 Counting Started: March 4, 2024

March 4, 2024 Seats Contested: Three MLC seats

NDA Wins: One confirmed, leading in another

With one seat secured and another in a strong position, the NDA is gaining momentum in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the upcoming general elections.