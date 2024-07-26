NDRF rescues 16 more people stranded in flood water in Gujarat village

Vadodara: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rescued 16 people stranded in flood water in Vadsar village of Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

“The NDRF team successfully rescued 16 more people, ensuring their safe transport from the flooded region,” officials shared.

Due to the rising water levels of the Vishwamitri river, several residents of Vadsar have been relocated.

On Thursday, local authorities and NDRF teams evacuated 102 individuals, who were then accommodated in temporary shelters with meals and other necessities provided by the corporation.

The district administration has rescued 1,877 individuals from the affected areas so far. Comprehensive arrangements, including food, have been made to ensure their well-being.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts for Gujarat, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rain in the coming days.

The alerts come as the state braces for intense weather conditions that could lead to significant disruptions.

An orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued for July 27 in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

For July 28, the orange alert continues for Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain.

