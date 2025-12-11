Nearly 6.56 lakh eligible farmers still deprived of 2017 loan waiver benefits in Maharashtra

Nagpur: In a startling disclosure, the Maharashtra government has admitted that as many as 6.56 lakh farmers, found eligible under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (2017), are yet to receive their loan waiver benefits — almost eight years after the scheme was announced.

State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil informed the Assembly on Thursday in a written reply to a question raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Bhaskar Jadhav and others who asked about whether the government is making a mockery of the farmers.

The Minister further said that the implementation of the scheme for these eligible farmers requires a substantial Rs 5,975.51 crore, but the state government has allocated only 500 crores through supplementary demands.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Minister Patil also noted that the Bombay High Court had directed the government to extend the scheme’s benefits to all eligible farmers, but the current allocation falls far short of what is required, indicating continued non-compliance with the court’s order.

The revelation comes at a time when demands for an immediate crop loan waiver have intensified following recent heavy rains and floods, which have caused severe crop losses across the state. Farmers’ organisations and the opposition have also criticised the government’s Rs 32,000-crore relief package, terming it “grossly inadequate” and, so, they said the time is opportune for the implementation of crop loan waiver.

Also Read: Gold outperforms other asset classes with 15 pc returns in 20 years

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said that the government is not shying away from the launch of crop loan waiver, saying that a high-level committee has been formed to examine the crop loan waiver option and also to recommend short and long-term measures to make the farmers debt-free.

He had also announced that the government will provide a waiver of crop loans by June 30 this year. However, opposition parties during the ongoing winter session alleged that the MahaYuti government is not serious about addressing the agrarian crisis and farmers’ distress.

They also claimed that the government is dillydallying over the launch of the crop loan waiver and blamed the government for the rising farmers’ suicides in the state.