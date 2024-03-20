NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn’t kidnapped: Kota police

Jaipur: In a surprising turn of events in the alleged kidnapping of a NEET aspirant, the police in Kota, Rajasthan, said on Wednesday that the girl was not kidnapped, but wanted to travel abroad with her ‘friends’, and hence she demanded Rs 30 lakh from her father.

Kota SP Amrita Duhan said during a press conference that the narrative of kidnapping has been proven false by the police investigation.

Duhan said the student and her ‘friends’ wanted to go abroad, hence they made a demand of Rs 30 lakh from the girl’s family after cooking the ‘kidnapping’ story.

Photographs of the student, who was reportedly kept ‘hostage’ in a room in Indore, were sent to her father demanding Rs 30 lakh as ransom for her ‘release’.

According to the SP, the case became clear during the interrogation of the ‘missing’ student’s friend, whom the police have detained. This youth is a resident of Indore, the officer said, though she did not reveal his identity due to security concerns.

Duhan also said the boy revealed that the girl was in Indore till Tuesday night. Her pictures were clicked in the kitchen with her legs and hands tied, which were later shared with her father.

According to the youth, the girl student and her two friends wanted to go abroad. She did not want to study here and hence they hatched the kidnapping theory.

The SP also clarified that the student had not been admitted to any coaching centre in Kota.

The officer also appealed to the student and her friends to immediately contact the police.