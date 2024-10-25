NEET PG 2024 hearing in Supreme Court today

New Delhi: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 hearing in the Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Friday.

The top court is slated to hear the NEET PG 2024 result transparency plea on Friday even as the counselling schedule is awaited by aspirants who are miffed over the last-minute changes in the examination pattern and other irregularities.

With the NEET PG counselling schedule yet to be announced due to a pending case in the top court, candidates have been left hanging and are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the dates for the crucial counselling sessions.

The NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee only after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Meanwhile, in a related development, on October 21 the Supreme Court granted two weeks’ additional time to the High-Level Committee of Experts constituted by the Centre in the wake of the NEET-UG examination controversy for submission of its report.

A Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra allowed the application for extension of time after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, submitted that the report of the expert panel is almost ready but requires a little more time for final submission.

On June 26, the Union Ministry of Education established a seven-member High-Level Committee of Experts — headed by Dr K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman ISRO and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur — to recommend effective measures for the conduct of transparent, smooth and fair examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The High-Level Committee of Experts was formed after the SC asked the Centre to detail the steps taken to ensure the sanctity of the NEET in the future.

Declining to order a re-test, the Supreme Court, in its detailed judgement pronounced on August 2, directed the expert panel to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the timeline for registration, change of exam centres, sealing of OMR sheets and other processes related to the conduct of exams.

“The report of the committee shall be submitted to the Union Ministry of Education by September 30. The Ministry of Education shall take a decision on the recommendations made by the committee within a period of one month from receiving the report,” it had ordered.