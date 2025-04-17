NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Online by May 7, Check Exam Dates & Direct Link

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) officially opened registration for NEET PG 2025 on April 17, 2025. Aspiring candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, or PG Diploma courses in India must submit applications online via the official NBEMS portal by May 7, 2025. The exam will be conducted on June 15, 2025, in two computer-based shifts.

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Online Now

Registration Start Date: April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025 Last Date to Apply: May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 Exam Date: June 15, 2025 (Shift 1: 9 AM–12 PM | Shift 2: 3 PM–6 PM)

June 15, 2025 (Shift 1: 9 AM–12 PM | Shift 2: 3 PM–6 PM) Information Bulletin Release: April 17, 2025 (3:00 PM IST)

The official NEET PG 2025 information bulletin, detailing eligibility criteria, syllabus, and exam guidelines, is now available on the NBEMS website.

How to Apply for NEET PG 2025

Follow these steps to complete your NEET PG 2025 registration:

Visit the NBEMS Portal: Go to https://natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET PG 2025 Link: Access the application form directly from the homepage. Read the Information Bulletin: Review eligibility, syllabus, and exam rules. Register with Email/Mobile: Create a user profile. Fill the Application Form: Enter personal, academic, and contact details. Upload Documents: Submit scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required certificates. Pay Application Fee: Use debit/credit cards, net banking, or UPI. Download Confirmation Page: Save the final submission for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply: NEET PG 2025 Application Portal

NEET PG 2025 Exam Pattern & Eligibility

The NBEMS confirmed no changes to the NEET PG 2025 exam pattern or eligibility criteria. Key details include:

Eligibility: Candidates must hold an MBBS degree or provisional certificate recognized by the NMC.

Candidates must hold an or provisional certificate recognized by the NMC. Exam Pattern:

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Duration: 3.5 hours per shift

3.5 hours per shift Sections: 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) Syllabus: Based on the MBBS curriculum

Why Apply for NEET PG 2025?

Admission to 15,000+ MD/MS/PG Diploma seats nationwide.

nationwide. Mandatory for AIIMS, JIPMER, and state medical colleges .

. Single-window exam for all India-level rankings.

Candidates must complete NEET PG 2025 registration by May 7, 2025. Late submissions or incomplete forms will be rejected. Double-check document specifications (size, format) and fee payment status to avoid errors.

For updates, visit the NBEMS website or bookmark this page.

NEET PG 2025 is your gateway to postgraduate medical education – secure your seat today!