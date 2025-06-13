NEET UG 2025 Result: How Many Marks Do You Need to Get MBBS Seat?
The wait is almost over for NEET UG 2025 aspirants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 result anytime now, as per the earlier notification stating the result would be declared by June 14, 2025. Once released, the cut-off for MBBS admissions in government medical colleges will also be announced.
NEET UG 2025: Result Announcement Expected Anytime
NTA conducted NEET UG 2025 on May 4, 2025, across 5,453 centers in nearly 500 cities. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, making it one of the most competitive medical entrance tests in India.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates:
NEET UG Previous Year Cut-offs for Reference
While the 2025 cut-off is yet to be released, experts believe it will be close to last year’s cut-off marks. Below is a quick look at the previous years’ category-wise NEET cut-off scores:
|Category
|Cut-off Percentile
|2024 Qualifying Marks
|2023 Cut-off
|2022 Cut-off
|2021 Cut-off
|General (UR)
|50th
|720–162
|720–137
|715–117
|720–138
|General-PH
|45th
|161–144
|136–121
|116–93
|137–122
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|161–127
|136–107
|116–93
|137–108
|SC/OBC-PH
|40th
|143–127
|120–107
|104–93
|121–108
|ST-PH
|40th
|142–127
|—
|—
|—
NEET UG 2025 Expected State-Wise Cut-Off
Apart from the All-India cut-off, individual states also release their own cut-off marks. Below is the expected state-wise cut-off for MBBS admissions in 2025:
|State
|General
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Delhi
|623–627
|570–575
|500–510
|405–415
|Uttar Pradesh (UP)
|585–595
|505–570
|465–470
|340–350
|Madhya Pradesh (MP)
|535–545
|526–532
|440–455
|335–345
|Rajasthan
|595–610
|580–585
|480–485
|460–465
|Uttarakhand
|540–545
|506–510
|370–380
|400–470
|Bihar
|585–600
|580–585
|440–445
|455–460
|Haryana
|590–605
|575–580
|480–490
|Not Specified
|Himachal Pradesh
|560–565
|535–555
|490–500
|470–480
|Punjab
|590–595
|535–545
|440–445
|Not Specified
|Jharkhand
|580–585
|575–580
|440–445
|375–390
Scoring Minimum Marks Does Not Guarantee Admission
Aspirants must remember that clearing the cut-off makes a candidate eligible for MBBS admissions but does not guarantee a seat. Admission depends on several factors including:
- Rank in NEET UG 2025
- Availability of seats
- Choice of medical college and course
- Reservation policies
NEET UG 2025 Counselling to Begin Soon
Following the result declaration, MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and respective state authorities will begin MBBS and BDS counselling. Candidates will have to participate in both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota counselling rounds as per their eligibility.
Keep Documents Ready for Counselling
Candidates are advised to prepare the following documents for counselling:
- NEET UG 2025 scorecard
- Admit card
- Class 10 & 12 mark sheets
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (for state quota)
- Passport-size photographs