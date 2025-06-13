Education

NEET UG 2025 Result: How Many Marks Do You Need to Get MBBS Seat?

The wait is almost over for NEET UG 2025 aspirants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 result anytime now, as per the earlier notification stating the result would be declared by June 14, 2025.

Uma Devi13 June 2025 - 17:31
NEET UG 2025: Result Announcement Expected Anytime

NTA conducted NEET UG 2025 on May 4, 2025, across 5,453 centers in nearly 500 cities. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, making it one of the most competitive medical entrance tests in India.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates:

NEET UG Previous Year Cut-offs for Reference

While the 2025 cut-off is yet to be released, experts believe it will be close to last year’s cut-off marks. Below is a quick look at the previous years’ category-wise NEET cut-off scores:

CategoryCut-off Percentile2024 Qualifying Marks2023 Cut-off2022 Cut-off2021 Cut-off
General (UR)50th720–162720–137715–117720–138
General-PH45th161–144136–121116–93137–122
SC/ST/OBC40th161–127136–107116–93137–108
SC/OBC-PH40th143–127120–107104–93121–108
ST-PH40th142–127

NEET UG 2025 Expected State-Wise Cut-Off

Apart from the All-India cut-off, individual states also release their own cut-off marks. Below is the expected state-wise cut-off for MBBS admissions in 2025:

StateGeneralOBCSCST
Delhi623–627570–575500–510405–415
Uttar Pradesh (UP)585–595505–570465–470340–350
Madhya Pradesh (MP)535–545526–532440–455335–345
Rajasthan595–610580–585480–485460–465
Uttarakhand540–545506–510370–380400–470
Bihar585–600580–585440–445455–460
Haryana590–605575–580480–490Not Specified
Himachal Pradesh560–565535–555490–500470–480
Punjab590–595535–545440–445Not Specified
Jharkhand580–585575–580440–445375–390

Scoring Minimum Marks Does Not Guarantee Admission

Aspirants must remember that clearing the cut-off makes a candidate eligible for MBBS admissions but does not guarantee a seat. Admission depends on several factors including:

  • Rank in NEET UG 2025
  • Availability of seats
  • Choice of medical college and course
  • Reservation policies

NEET UG 2025 Counselling to Begin Soon

Following the result declaration, MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and respective state authorities will begin MBBS and BDS counselling. Candidates will have to participate in both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota counselling rounds as per their eligibility.

Keep Documents Ready for Counselling

Candidates are advised to prepare the following documents for counselling:

  • NEET UG 2025 scorecard
  • Admit card
  • Class 10 & 12 mark sheets
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate (for state quota)
  • Passport-size photographs

