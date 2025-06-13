NEET UG 2025 Result: How Many Marks Do You Need to Get MBBS Seat?

The wait is almost over for NEET UG 2025 aspirants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 result anytime now, as per the earlier notification stating the result would be declared by June 14, 2025. Once released, the cut-off for MBBS admissions in government medical colleges will also be announced.

NEET UG 2025: Result Announcement Expected Anytime

NTA conducted NEET UG 2025 on May 4, 2025, across 5,453 centers in nearly 500 cities. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year, making it one of the most competitive medical entrance tests in India.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates:

NEET UG Previous Year Cut-offs for Reference

While the 2025 cut-off is yet to be released, experts believe it will be close to last year’s cut-off marks. Below is a quick look at the previous years’ category-wise NEET cut-off scores:

Category Cut-off Percentile 2024 Qualifying Marks 2023 Cut-off 2022 Cut-off 2021 Cut-off General (UR) 50th 720–162 720–137 715–117 720–138 General-PH 45th 161–144 136–121 116–93 137–122 SC/ST/OBC 40th 161–127 136–107 116–93 137–108 SC/OBC-PH 40th 143–127 120–107 104–93 121–108 ST-PH 40th 142–127 — — —

NEET UG 2025 Expected State-Wise Cut-Off

Apart from the All-India cut-off, individual states also release their own cut-off marks. Below is the expected state-wise cut-off for MBBS admissions in 2025:

State General OBC SC ST Delhi 623–627 570–575 500–510 405–415 Uttar Pradesh (UP) 585–595 505–570 465–470 340–350 Madhya Pradesh (MP) 535–545 526–532 440–455 335–345 Rajasthan 595–610 580–585 480–485 460–465 Uttarakhand 540–545 506–510 370–380 400–470 Bihar 585–600 580–585 440–445 455–460 Haryana 590–605 575–580 480–490 Not Specified Himachal Pradesh 560–565 535–555 490–500 470–480 Punjab 590–595 535–545 440–445 Not Specified Jharkhand 580–585 575–580 440–445 375–390

Scoring Minimum Marks Does Not Guarantee Admission

Aspirants must remember that clearing the cut-off makes a candidate eligible for MBBS admissions but does not guarantee a seat. Admission depends on several factors including:

Rank in NEET UG 2025

Availability of seats

Choice of medical college and course

Reservation policies

NEET UG 2025 Counselling to Begin Soon

Following the result declaration, MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and respective state authorities will begin MBBS and BDS counselling. Candidates will have to participate in both All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota counselling rounds as per their eligibility.

Keep Documents Ready for Counselling

Candidates are advised to prepare the following documents for counselling: