NTA Flags 1,500+ Suspicious Claims in NEET-UG 2025 Paper Leak Row

In a serious effort to uphold the integrity of the NEET-UG 2025 medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has flagged over 1,500 suspicious claims linked to an alleged paper leak, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. Acting swiftly, the NTA identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels involved in spreading false information regarding the exam.

Channels Referred to Home Ministry for Probe

According to sources, these channels have been reported to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Legal and investigative actions are now underway. The NTA has also requested Telegram and Instagram to take down these groups and share details of their administrators to facilitate further investigation and prosecution.

Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal Aiding Investigation

The action stems from complaints received via NTA’s newly launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal. This portal was created to enable students and the public to report misleading claims and fraudulent activities related to the examination.

Exam to Be Held on May 4 Amid Tight Vigilance

The NEET (UG) 2025 is scheduled for May 4, and the NTA is on high alert to prevent any disruptions. The Ministry of Education (MoE) is coordinating with district magistrates and superintendents of police across all states and Union Territories to tighten exam security and prevent lapses.

Aftermath of Last Year’s Controversy Prompts Stronger Measures

This year’s heightened vigilance follows last year’s alleged paper leak that raised serious questions about the examination’s credibility. In response, the ministry is implementing a comprehensive plan that includes digital surveillance, coordination with law enforcement, and stricter protocols.

NTA Reassures Students of a Fair Examination

The NTA has assured aspirants that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a fair and transparent NEET-UG examination. The agency has also warned against falling for misleading messages on social media and encouraged students to rely only on official communication.