Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Video of Rishi Kapoor’s Love for Food

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, is deeply missing her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. On Saturday, she took to the Stories section of her Instagram to share a throwback video of Rishi Kapoor enjoying a delicious meal.

Rishi Kapoor Enjoys Biryani in Throwback Video

In the video, Rishi Kapoor is seen relishing a plate of biryani and expressing gratitude to the chef who prepared the dish. Neetu shared the heartwarming moment with the caption: “When @samosastories cooked for Rishi ji in NYC”.

Neetu Kapoor’s Healthy and Delectable Meals

Previously, Neetu Kapoor had shared a video of her own healthy yet tasty meal, which included a bowl of millet khichdi, alongside other delicacies like Gajar Gobhi Shalgam ka Achar. She captioned her post: “Thank you so much for this delish Barnyard (sanwa) millet kichdi.”

Neetu’s Daily Routine for Glowing Skin

Neetu also shared insights into her daily routine, which she believes contributes to her glowing skin well into her 60s. In an Instagram story, she posted a photo of her post-lunch ritual, featuring a glass of beetroot-carrot kanji—a popular health drink known for its nutritional value.

Health Benefits of Ghee, Gud, and Digestive Tea

Following this, Neetu shared her enjoyment of a combination of ghee and gud (clarified butter and jaggery), both known for their numerous health benefits. She also posted a photo of her homemade digestive tea, which aids in digestion. She captioned it: “Ghee with gud and homemade digestive tea after lunch.”

Nostalgic Moments with Rishi Kapoor

In a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Neetu had earlier shared a series of nostalgic pictures with Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary. One of the pictures featured the couple joyfully dancing together, capturing a beautiful moment of their shared love.