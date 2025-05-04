Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo Launches Summer Camp for Kids with Wildlife Expert from UK

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), Hyderabad kickstarted its summer camp 2025 for children and parents on Saturday, offering a unique wildlife learning experience aimed at students from Classes 5 to 10.

🦁 Fun Learning with Experts at the Zoo

The first batch of 25 children, accompanied by their parents, was welcomed by Curator J Vasantha who inaugurated the camp. The participants were taken on a guided tour of the zoo where they learned about animal habitats, behaviors, and breeding programs.

Adding to the excitement, Charles Holmes Zoo UK Director and Wildlife Expert Melissa conducted an interactive session at the tiger enclosure, educating children about wild animals and their crucial role in biodiversity conservation.

🐍 Reptile Awareness Show Steals the Spotlight

A highlight of the camp was a live reptile awareness show, where children were taught how to differentiate between venomous and non-venomous snakes. They were also trained on safety measures in case of snake bites, making the session both engaging and educational.

🗓️ Camp Details and Registration

The summer camp will continue till the last week of June 2025.

🧒 Eligible Students: Classes V to X

Classes V to X 💰 Fee: ₹1,000 per participant (includes snacks and vegetarian lunch)

₹1,000 per participant (includes snacks and vegetarian lunch) 🎒 Kit Includes: Cap, notepad, and NZP-Hyderabad logo badge

✅ Register Online: https://nzptsfd.telangana.gov.in

📞 Call: 040-24477355

📱 WhatsApp: 9281007836