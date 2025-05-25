Nehru Zoo Park Draws 24,000 Visitors in a Day Amid Summer Holiday Rushes

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park witnessed an exceptional spike in visitors on Sunday, attracting nearly 24,000 people in a single day. With summer holidays in full swing and pleasant weather conditions prevailing, families and wildlife lovers flocked to the zoo for a weekend escape.

Extra Measures Ensure Smooth Experience

Anticipating the surge, zoo authorities enhanced infrastructure and visitor services. Additional security personnel were deployed, more booking counters were set up to ease entry, and the fleet of battery-operated vehicles was expanded. Drinking water units were also installed at key locations across the premises, ensuring comfort despite the rush.

Wildlife Education Efforts See Enthusiastic Response

In a bid to raise awareness about conservation, the zoo organized special animal talks and reptile awareness sessions throughout the day. These programs aimed to inform visitors about the importance of wildlife in sustaining ecosystems and the pressing need to protect endangered species and their habitats.

A Rich Legacy and Ecological Treasure

Established on October 6, 1963, after moving from Public Gardens, the Nehru Zoo Park is located near the iconic Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura. The tank itself features a historic 24-arch bund built around 200 years ago.

The zoo spans a lush, natural setting and is home to 2,240 animals including 664 mammals across 55 species, 1,227 birds from 97 species, 341 reptiles of 38 species, and 8 amphibians belonging to 2 species. Its verdant surroundings also attract a variety of migratory and resident birds.

Animal Adoption Program Encourages Conservation Support

To further its conservation mission, the zoo allows the public to adopt animals for a fixed period. The adoption fee contributes to the upkeep of enclosures and supports the zoo’s collaborations with wildlife conservation organizations globally.