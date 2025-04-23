Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad Announces Summer Camp for Wildlife Enthusiasts

Hyderabad

The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has announced an exciting summer camp this May and June for children passionate about wildlife and nature.

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has announced an exciting summer camp this May and June for children passionate about wildlife and nature. This educational and fun-filled camp aims to provide young minds with hands-on experiences and in-depth knowledge about animals and their habitats.

Camp Designed for Children from Classes V to X

The summer camp is specially curated for students studying in Classes V to X. Each batch will consist of 15 to 20 children, ensuring personalized attention and an enriching experience. The daily sessions will begin in the first week of May and continue till the end of June.

Engaging Activities and Wildlife Education

Participants will get a chance to explore the zoo through guided tours and awareness sessions. Highlights of the camp include:

  • Zoo overview and animal familiarization tours
  • Awareness sessions on reptiles
  • Exciting night house visits
  • Interactive fun activities

All activities will be conducted under the supervision of experienced wildlife educators, ensuring safety and learning throughout the program.

Affordable Registration with Takeaway Kit

The registration fee is Rs. 1000 per participant, which includes:

  • Snacks and a wholesome vegetarian lunch
  • A camp kit containing a cap, notepad, and official NZP badge

How to Register

Parents can register their children online via the official Telangana Zoo website:
👉 https://nzptsfd.telangana.gov.in

For further information, contact: 📞 040-24477355
📱 WhatsApp: 9281007836

