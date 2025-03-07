Neil Nitin Mukesh Remembers ‘PRDP’ Days with Anupam Kher, Salman Khan & Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Neil Nitin Mukesh took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he shared a throwback photo from the sets of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (PRDP) featuring Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anupam Kher.

The actor posted the image on his Instagram handle on Friday, reminiscing about his time working on the film and extending a special birthday wish to Anupam Kher, who turned 70 on March 7.

Neil Calls Anupam Kher His ‘First Acting Guru’

Alongside the throwback picture, Neil shared a touching note, calling Anupam Kher his ‘first acting guru.’

“Happiest Birthday dearest @anupampkher uncle. From being my first co-star in Vijay, to my first Acting Guru at Actor Prepares’ first batch, to the three films together, God has given me the opportunity of learning and respecting not just one of the finest actors our country has produced but also a brilliant human being. Love you loads. Have the best year ahead.”

Neil also posted candid moments with the veteran actor, celebrating their bond over the years.

Bollywood Celebrities Shower Birthday Wishes on Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher’s 70th birthday was marked by an outpouring of love from industry colleagues, co-stars, and fans. Celebrities like Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, and Boman Irani shared heartfelt messages, celebrating his incredible career and warm personality.

Boman Irani, in a special tribute, shared a collection of memorable pictures with Kher, reflecting on their deep friendship.

“I was going through my photo album to pick out a nice photo for my friend’s birthday. A photo that would represent our friendship. One photo is tough enough. So four? Luckily, I did find some lovely memories. But as I was going through the albums, it was the stuff of the times in between these images that came gushing through.”

He added:

“They say a picture speaks a thousand words. But can they speak of loyalty, support, encouragement, advice, laughs, nostalgia, art, creation, silences, wisdom, and presence? I suppose not. No photograph can capture all that…and for that matter, no message can capture the love and blessings that I send you on your birthday. Happy birthday, Ole friend @anupampkher.“

Anupam Kher: A Legendary Journey in Bollywood

With a career spanning four decades, Anupam Kher has been a part of iconic films and continues to be one of Bollywood’s most respected actors. His birthday celebration saw fans and celebrities alike celebrating his immense contribution to Indian cinema and theatre.