Nelson Business School Hosts Convocation 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nelson Business School held its Convocation Ceremony 2025 at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills, celebrating the graduation of 120 students from Diploma, BBA, MBA, and Doctorate programs.

Sri Dr. S.K. Joshi (IAS-Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, graced the event as Chief Guest and presented the certificates. Director Mr. Trimurthy Oduri congratulated the graduates, calling the occasion “a proud moment marking both achievement and a new beginning.”

The event highlighted the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and global standards, while acknowledging the support of faculty, mentors, and families.

Nelson Business School, known for its innovation in management education and strong alumni network, continues to nurture future leaders equipped for a dynamic business world.