Nepal floods and landslides death toll climbs to 236

Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 10:13
Kathmandu: The death toll from recent landslides and floods reached 236 on Thursday evening, as the Nepali authorities were struggling to repair highways damaged in the disasters.

At least 19 people remained missing and 173 others were injured, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Nepal Police.

Among 34 highways blocked in the disasters triggered by continuous monsoon rains on September 27 and 28, five were yet to be cleared by the day, the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport said.

According to the ministry, at least 3 billion Nepali rupees ($22.4 million) are needed for the temporary resumption of the obstructed highways.

As per government estimates, properties worth over 17 billion Nepali rupees ($127 million) were damaged in recent floods and landslides.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli had earlier said at the press meeting that over 4,000 victims had been rescued and the search and rescue efforts would continue till Friday.

Oli had acknowledged that the government had not anticipated such widespread devastation by the disasters spelt by continuous monsoon rains on Friday and Saturday.

IANS
