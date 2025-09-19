Net direct tax revenue jumps 9.2 pc to cross Rs 10.82 lakh crore  

New Delhi: India’s net direct tax collection recorded 9.18 per cent growth to cross Rs 10.82 lakh crore till September 17 during the current financial year (2025-26) compared to the same period of the previous financial year as there was a sharp decline of 23.87 per cent in refunds, data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday showed.

Of the total amount, non-corporate tax revenue grew by 13.67 per cent to Rs 5.83 lakh crore. The tax is paid by a specific set of entities that are not registered as companies under the Companies Act.

Net corporate tax collections grew by 4.93 per cent to Rs 4.72 lakh crore, while securities transactions tax (STT) increased marginally by 0.57 per cent to Rs 26,305.72 crore, according to the official figures.

Gross direct tax collections increased by 3.39 per cent to Rs 12.43 lakh crore, while refunds dipped by 23.87 per cent to Rs 1.60 lakh crore. Corporate refunds — the majority of total refunds — grew by 13.13 per cent to Rs 1.23 lakh crore, while refunds issued to non-corporate taxpayers decreased by 63.39 per cent to Rs 37,306.72 crore.

Of the total gross direct tax collected, corporate tax was Rs 5.95 lakh crore, non-corporate tax stood at Rs 6.20 lakh crore, while STT was Rs 26,305.72 crore, and other taxes stood at Rs 297.13 crore.

Meanwhile, India’s GST collections rose by 6.5 per cent to Rs 1.86 lakh in August, according to government data released earlier this month.

GST collections have been rising steadily to remain above the Rs 1.8 lakh crore mark for the eighth month in a row, reflecting the growing economic activity in the country.

The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6 per cent to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2 per cent to Rs 49,354 crore in August. GST refunds were down 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.

Net GST revenue stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore in August 2025, recording a robust 10.7 per cent year-on-year growth.

Buoyant tax collections in recent months have helped to strengthen the country’s fiscal position and the macroeconomic fundamentals, which help to ensure stable growth.

India’s fiscal deficit in April-July was Rs 4.68 lakh crore or 29.9 per cent of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, with next tax receipts for this period working out to Rs 6.6 lakh crore, which shows that the country is in a strong fiscal position.