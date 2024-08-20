Netanyahu accepts US proposal on hostage deal; Blinken calls on Hamas to do same

Jerusalem: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to the American ‘bridging proposal’ on the release of hostages after a three-hour meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem.

“The Prime Minister reiterated Israel’s commitment to the current American proposal on the release of our hostages, which takes into account Israel’s security needs, which he strongly insists on,” Netanyahu’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

The statement marked the first time Netanyahu publicly endorsed the latest US formula.

Blinken termed his meeting with Netanyahu a “very constructive” one and said that the Israeli Prime Minister has confirmed to him that Israel accepts the bridging proposal.

“It’s now incumbent on Hamas to do the same. And then the parties, with the help of the mediators – the United States, Egypt, and Qatar – have to come together and complete the process of reaching clear understandings about how they’ll implement the commitments that they’ve made under this agreement,” he said.

“But the next important step is for Hamas to say yes and then, in the coming days, for all of the expert negotiators to get together to work on clear understandings on implementing the agreement,” Blinken added.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel had cautiously welcomed the new US proposal. The Prime Minister’s office had then said that the proposal “contains components that are acceptable to Israel”.

The US proposal enables the finalising of a hostages-for-ceasefire deal by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, Hamas on Sunday night rejected the US formula. In its statement, Hamas charged that Netanyahu “sets new conditions and demands” to thwart the talks and prolong the war in Gaza.

The group further claimed that the latest US-backed text was aligned with Israel’s demands.