Netanyahu calls Hezbollah’s ‘attempt’ to assassinate him, his wife a grave mistake

Abdul Wasi20 October 2024 - 08:59
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the alleged attempt by Hezbollah to assassinate him and his wife “a grave mistake”.

The Israeli Prime Minister made the remarks hours after a drone attack, allegedly launched from Lebanon on Saturday, targeted his private residence in the northern coastal town of Caesarea.

His office said that Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time of the attack and it caused no casualties.

In a post on social media platform X, Netanyahu said: “The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.”

The Israeli Prime Minister further said that anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a “heavy price”.

“We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our Northern border safely to their homes,” he added.

Israel is determined to achieve all “our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come”, Netanyahu said.

