Netanyahu Demands Hostage Release and Hamas Exit to End Gaza War

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined key conditions to end the ongoing war in Gaza, including the release of all hostages, the complete demilitarization of the enclave, and the removal of Hamas leadership from the territory.

Netanyahu’s Three-Point Plan to End Gaza Conflict

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated:

“I am ready to end the war on clear terms that guarantee Israel’s security. All hostages must return home, Hamas must surrender its weapons, relinquish power, and its leadership must be expelled from Gaza. The enclave must be fully demilitarized.”

He emphasized that these conditions are non-negotiable and are critical for long-term regional stability.

Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Plan for Gaza

The Israeli PM also endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, calling it “accurate and revolutionary.” He noted that the plan allows Gaza residents the option to leave the area if they choose.

“This proposal offers a clear path forward. Residents of Gaza who wish to leave should be allowed to do so,” Netanyahu added.

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills Hezbollah Commander in Lebanon

Criticism of International Pressure

Netanyahu criticized international calls urging Israel to halt its military operations, suggesting they indirectly support Hamas’s continued rule in Gaza.

“Those demanding that Israel stop short of achieving these goals are essentially advocating for Hamas to remain in power,” he said.

Israel Launches Renewed Assault: Operation Gideon

Israel launched a fresh offensive in Gaza last week under “Operation Gideon,” which aims to dismantle Hamas completely. The operation coincides with Qatari-mediated negotiations seeking a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.

Background: Escalation Since March

Israel resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18 after Hamas rejected a U.S.-backed proposal to extend a ceasefire that ended on March 1. Earlier in March, Israel cut electricity to a major plant in Gaza and blocked humanitarian aid trucks from entering the territory.