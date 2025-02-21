Netanyahu Expresses Grief Over Brutal Killing of Children by Hamas

Tel Aviv: In a deeply emotional statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sorrow and outrage over the brutal killing of two kidnapped children by Hamas. The bodies of four-year-old Ariel Bibas and his one-year-old brother, Kfir, were returned to Israel on Friday, along with that of 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz, marking a day of national mourning for the nation.

Netanyahu’s Condemnation of Hamas’s Brutality

“Today is a tragic day, a day of boundless sorrow,” Netanyahu said. “Four-year-old Ariel, his baby brother Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz were savagely murdered by Hamas terrorists. Their bodies have now been returned to a grieving nation, a nation that will never forget and never forgive the evil that stole these innocent lives.”

The children were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, during a brutal Hamas assault that left over 1,200 Israelis dead. The kidnapping and killing of the Bibas children and others have become emblematic of the horror Israel has faced in the ongoing conflict.

Hamas’s Savage Act: A Reminder of the Terror Israel Faces

Netanyahu went on to reflect on the horrific circumstances in which these children were taken from their mother, Shiri Bibas, who fought desperately to protect her sons. He described the unimaginable terror they must have experienced in captivity before they were murdered. “Who kidnaps a little boy and a baby and murders them? Monsters. That’s who,” Netanyahu stated.

In a further outrage, Hamas sent the body of an unidentified Gazan woman instead of returning Shiri Bibas, despite an agreement to do so. Netanyahu condemned this violation and called on the international community to denounce Hamas’s actions.

Israel’s Unyielding Resolve Against Terrorism

Addressing the global community, Netanyahu stressed the importance of united condemnation of Hamas’s brutality. He vowed that Israel would not rest until those responsible for executing the hostages were brought to justice. “These savages do not deserve to walk this earth. Nothing will stop me,” Netanyahu declared.

He also honored the memory of Ariel, Kfir, and Oded, pledging that their deaths would not be in vain. “We must fight this evil and eradicate it from the face of the earth,” Netanyahu said, reinforcing Israel’s unyielding commitment to eliminating terrorism.

In closing, Netanyahu expressed his deep personal sorrow, saying, “Ariel, Kfir, and Oded, I am so sorry we couldn’t save you from the monsters who did this. We honor your kind and loving souls, so tragically cut down by evil terror.”

The tragic loss of these innocent lives has intensified Israel’s resolve to bring Hamas to justice and to protect its citizens from such heinous acts of terrorism.