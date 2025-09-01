Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rules Out Phased-Out Hostage Release Deal Post-War Cabinet Session

Tel Aviv: Reiterating his stance on a ceasefire with Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday yet again ruled out any phased release of hostages, commenting that a partial ceasefire and hostage-release deal is “not on the table,” reports Times of Israel.

The statement came after a six-hour-long session of the war cabinet, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly pushing for an official vote against accepting any partial frameworks for a deal, to which Netanyahu replied: “There is no need for a vote. It is not on the table.”

As per media reports, his stance may also have been influenced by US President Donald Trump, who had called the premier and told him that rather than accepting any partial deal with Hamas, Israel should fight the terror group “with full force.”

“Forget the partial deals. Go in with full force and finish this,” the POTUS reportedly said, as per Channel 12.

Trump is also said to be piling pressure on Netanyahu to accelerate the IDF’s advance in Gaza to defeat Hamas, after having lost faith in the efficacy of ceasefire and hostage release talks, though Netanyahu’s statement has met strong criticism from the families of the hostages and activists pushing for their release.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum accused Netanyahu of “sacrificing the hostages and the soldiers on the altar of his political survival, while there is a concrete proposal on the table,” referring to the phased hostage-release and ceasefire framework Hamas agreed to last month.

The forum argued that the current framework “could evolve into an agreement” that would return all the hostages and end the war.

There have been concerns over the hostages’ safety, with Tel Aviv believing that only 20 of the 50 hostages are now alive. Of the 251 people initially taken by the terror organisation, 28 are confirmed dead from the initial 251 people taken by the terror organisation, while two of the living captives are said to be unwell.

The Israeli premier, while initially open to the said proposal, ruled it out back in August, with his cabinet refusing any compromise.

Instead, he had announced that the IDF was now going for the total annexation of Gaza City by mid-September or early October this year, calling it the only real way to end the war, though this had its detractors in both the military and political circles.

Tel Aviv has stated that only a comprehensive release of all captives, and an end to the war on its terms will make it cease its military offensive in Gaza. So far, Israel already controls roughly 75-80% of the total Gaza enclave, and the IDF troops have made further inroads into the war-torn region, increasing their presence.