Netanyahu says Iran’s attack repelled

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran’s massive drone and missile attack had been repelled and promised victory through joint efforts.

“We intercepted, we stopped, together we will win,” Netanyahu said on X.

On Saturday night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel in response to Israel’s airstrike on the consular annex building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1.

The attack then destroyed the building and killed seven members of IRGC, including two generals. Tehran pledged to retaliate.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported, citing two Israeli officials, that Iran launched 185 drones, 36 cruise missiles and 110 surface-to-surface missiles. Israeli media reported that Israel had intercepted 99% of the drones and missiles fired by Iran and was preparing a decisive response.