New Antiviral Chewing Gum May Help Fight Flu and Herpes Virus Transmission

A collaborative team from the University of Pennsylvania and Finnish researchers has developed a new antiviral chewing gum that significantly reduces viral loads of herpes simplex viruses and influenza A strains in experimental models.

The Global Burden of Flu and Herpes

Seasonal influenza epidemics continue to cause widespread illness and death annually, while herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) affects over two-thirds of the global population. Despite this, vaccination rates remain low for influenza, and there is still no approved vaccine for HSV.

Targeting the Mouth: A Novel Approach

Since both viruses are primarily transmitted via the mouth, researchers targeted the oral cavity for viral neutralization rather than the nasal passages. This approach is especially promising given how easily these viruses spread through saliva and oral contact.

The Power of Lablab Beans

The chewing gum is made using Lablab purpureus, a natural bean known to contain an antiviral trap protein called FRIL. This protein can bind and neutralize viruses. In tests, the gum effectively reduced viral loads of HSV-1, HSV-2, and two influenza A strains (H1N1 and H3N2) by over 95%.

Safe and FDA-Compliant

Each 2-gram gum tablet containing 40 milligrams of bean extract proved both effective and safe, meeting FDA specifications for clinical-grade drug products. This opens the door for future human clinical trials.

Potential Against Bird Flu

Researchers are also aiming to extend the gum’s use to fight avian influenza (bird flu), which is currently spreading across North America. According to Professor Henry Daniell from Penn’s School of Dental Medicine, this innovation is timely and may offer a broad-spectrum defense against multiple viral threats.

A Promising Step Forward

“Controlling virus transmission continues to be a major global challenge,” said Daniell. “This gum, made from a natural food source, offers a safe and scalable way to curb both human and avian flu as well as herpes transmission.”